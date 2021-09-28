Lufkin/Nacogdoches area sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, 152 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. Six of those are pediatric patients.
Monday’s total is up nine patients from the day before.
Two ICU beds were open in Area H yesterday. The same number of beds were also available on Sunday.
