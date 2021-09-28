East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine,...
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.(KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, 152 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. Six of those are pediatric patients.

Monday’s total is up nine patients from the day before.

Two ICU beds were open in Area H yesterday. The same number of beds were also available on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing. Henderson County authorities...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in search for missing teens

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 24,664 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WEBXTRA: Angelina County airport sees growth detailed by economic impact study
Angelina County Commissioner’s Court approves game fencing project for Angelina County Airport
Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center
Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center
Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center
WEBXTRA: Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center