East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack

(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD reports a ransomware attack occurred over the weekend.

The Tuesday morning post on social media said several systems were affected and that the district is working to confirm data is not compromised.

The hack was discovered Saturday but according to Sheila Adams at Lufkin ISD the program they had in place to stop the attack worked because it shut down the system, that’s how they knew of the attack.

Adams did not know of a request for ransom because the program shut itself down.

She said now they are carefully bringing systems back online piece by piece with assistance from Dell engineers who came in from New York today to help.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
WEBXTRA: Gregg County judge discusses Highway 42 expansion
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a...
Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers
Smith County volunteers helping people register to vote
Smith County volunteers helping people register to vote
Smith County volunteers helping people register to vote