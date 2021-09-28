Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD reports a ransomware attack occurred over the weekend.

The Tuesday morning post on social media said several systems were affected and that the district is working to confirm data is not compromised.

The hack was discovered Saturday but according to Sheila Adams at Lufkin ISD the program they had in place to stop the attack worked because it shut down the system, that’s how they knew of the attack.

Adams did not know of a request for ransom because the program shut itself down.

She said now they are carefully bringing systems back online piece by piece with assistance from Dell engineers who came in from New York today to help.

