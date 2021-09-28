East Texas Now Business Break
Longview police search for suspect after shooting leaves one dead Monday night

Longview police say one person was killed in shooting Monday night.
Longview police say one person was killed in shooting Monday night.
By Erika Holland
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person is dead after a shooting in a Longview neighborhood Monday night.

Longview police confirmed the incident happened in the 1300 block of 12th Street.

According to LPD, officers were in the area early Tuesday morning searching for a suspect.

Multiple police units block off street to conduct investigation on fatal shooting.
Multiple police units block off street to conduct investigation on fatal shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and how many people were involved. A suspect description has not been released by police.

This is a developing story. You can find the latest updates here and on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4:30 a.m. Watch live here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

