East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery

Latest News

Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue downward trend
Lawmakers in Washington are in a race against time to avoid a government shutdown and prevent a...
Standoff in Washington as shutdown looms
A mannequin with breast pumps sits outside the office of Nebraska state Sen. Dan Hughes on...
Mannequin with breast pumps set by lawmaker’s office amid Nebraska Capitol nursing room flap
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, a view of a cassette with the recording of...
John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack