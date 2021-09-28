East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center

By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas learning institutions came together Tuesday, each helping the other learn and practice future job skills.

The TJC Fire Academy held today’s training at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center. While there, they were able to get the Tyler ISD firefighting students involved.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing. Henderson County authorities...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in search for missing teens

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 24,664 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WEBXTRA: Angelina County airport sees growth detailed by economic impact study
Angelina County Commissioner’s Court approves game fencing project for Angelina County Airport
Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center
WEBXTRA: Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center