Firefighting students get hands-on training at Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas learning institutions came together Tuesday, each helping the other learn and practice future job skills.
The TJC Fire Academy held today’s training at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center. While there, they were able to get the Tyler ISD firefighting students involved.
