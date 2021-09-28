East Texas Now Business Break
Fallen Texoma investigator’s gun and badge will be given to his family

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the family of Investigator Dusty Wainscott, who...
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the family of Investigator Dusty Wainscott, who died in the line of duty on September 8, 2021.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the family of Investigator Dusty Wainscott, who died in the line of duty on September 8, 2021.

His wife, Lindsey Wainscott, will get his badge and the gun he used while on duty.

His Glock-19 handgun and badge were declared surplus property at commissioners court so that the office could turn it over to his family.

Sheriff Tom Watt says he hopes it will serve as a reminder of the office’s gratitude for Wainscott’s service.

“It’s just a small token of our appreciation for him giving his life to his community,” said Watt. “That’s exactly what he did. He was trying to get a bad guy off the streets, and it didn’t go well for Dusty, and again it’s just a small token of our appreciation.”

Sheriff Tom Watt said the office wanted to make a few alterations to the firearm, so the gun and badge were not present at court today.

Instead, they will have an additional ceremony to hand them over.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

