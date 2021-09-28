Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy skies through this evening, then a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky is expected through the weekend. Some good rain is in the forecast for the next several days with 2″ or more possible in many areas. Earlier this morning, over the southeastern corner of East Texas, well over 4″ of rain fell during the morning hours. We are not expecting that kind of rain over the next few days, but certainly some good, soaking rainfall is possible for many. Due to the clouds and the rain, temperatures are expected to be much cooler than is the case today with highs dropping into the lower to middle 80s for tomorrow and Thursday, then near 80 on Friday. A slow warming trend through Monday is likely, then a weak cold front on Tuesday morning will keep mornings cool, but the afternoons warm into the middle to upper 80s as the sun returns. At this time, only a very slight chance for a few stronger thunderstorms is possible. We will keep our eyes on this for you as we always to. Have a great day. Note: We have official Burn Bans for 4 East Texas counties currently. Henderson, Houston, Rusk and now Trinity counties.

