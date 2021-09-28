East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: Gray correspondent talks about ongoing hearings on Afghanistan

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker spoke with East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler about the ongoing hearings regarding Afghanistan Tuesday.

Decker said, so far, the hearing has been a “fascinating inside look” into the decision to pull all U.S. military personnel and citizens out of Afghanistan earlier this year. He added they heard testimony from the Secretary of Defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanding officer of the U.S. Central Command.

Among other things, President Joe Biden’s advisors recommended that he leave a force of 2,500 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

To watch the full video, click the video above this story.

