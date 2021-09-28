East Texas Now Business Break
6 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said.

All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

