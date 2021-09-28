3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster that had been set afire in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fort Worth police said the three bodies that were discovered Wednesday appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child.
As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man. Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies.
Police have identified the man as 42-year-old David Lueras.
Police said he had ties to the Fort Worth area.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.