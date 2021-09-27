East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Protest filed against changes in Longview transit system

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shawn Hara with the City of Longview spoke with KLTV’s Jamey Boyum regarding a protest filed regarding recent changes to the transit system.

According to Hara, the company that was managing the Longview transit bus service was under contract and that contract was not renewed. The company filed a protest but the city council’s decision after a review was unchanged.

Hara said none of this affects bus service on the customer level.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Katie Dowell competes as Mrs. Houston County and is crowned
East Texan crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.
Troup man survives plane crash in Cherokee County

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Longview Transit
WEBXTRA: Longview Transit
Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Cow gets loose at East Texas State Fair
Steer gets loose at East Texas State Fair
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery