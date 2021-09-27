WebXtra: Protest filed against changes in Longview transit system

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shawn Hara with the City of Longview spoke with KLTV’s Jamey Boyum regarding a protest filed regarding recent changes to the transit system.

According to Hara, the company that was managing the Longview transit bus service was under contract and that contract was not renewed. The company filed a protest but the city council’s decision after a review was unchanged.

Hara said none of this affects bus service on the customer level.

