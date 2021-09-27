East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair

By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman received minor injuries after a steer got loose at the East Texas State Fair over the weekend.

According to Cody Rosenbalm, Director of Marketing and Entertainment at the East Texas State Fair, the incident happened sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Rosenbalm said a crew of handlers were loading the animals onto the back of a trailer to leave the fair when one of the steers got away from it’s handler.

Rosenbalm said it is pretty common for cattle to get away from handlers, but it usually stays confined to the livestock areas due to fencing. In this case, somehow the steer found its way around the fencing and made its way around the livestock barn and across the street into the carnival.

Rosenbalm said one woman did receive minor injuries but declined a paramedic that was offered. Once the steer entered the carnival area, it was quickly corralled and captured by a team of fair staff and handlers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Katie Dowell competes as Mrs. Houston County and is crowned
East Texan crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.
Troup man survives plane crash in Cherokee County

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Longview Transit
WEBXTRA: Longview Transit
Cow gets loose at East Texas State Fair
Steer gets loose at East Texas State Fair
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge