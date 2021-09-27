East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization numbers lowest since Aug. 19

Trauma Service Area G
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area continue to drop.

629 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday in Trauma Service Area G, the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations are down 18 patients from the day before, the lowest that number has been since Aug. 19.

17 ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G, which is six more than the previous day.

