Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization numbers lowest since Aug. 19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area continue to drop.

629 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday in Trauma Service Area G, the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations are down 18 patients from the day before, the lowest that number has been since Aug. 19.

17 ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G, which is six more than the previous day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.