Troup man survives plane crash in Cherokee county

Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.
Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 73-year old man from Troup was transported to UT-Health East Texas, Jacksonville, and is in stable condition after losing control of his Cessna Sunday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 4:30 yesterday afternoon, Troopers responded to a reported plane crash five miles north of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.

The Cessna 182 single-engine plane was traveling from the Cherokee County airport to a private landing strip on County Road 4716, stated the investigator’s preliminary report.

The report state that due to a strong tailwind, the aircraft landed too fast causing it to travel through a barbwire fence before the Cessna struck several trees.

Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup was the pilot of the Cessna.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

