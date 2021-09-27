East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspects in Corpus Christi murder arrested in Central Texas

Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford
Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford(Corpus Christi Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Terry Stafford and Mercedes Martinez, suspects in a murder in Corpus Christi, were arrested in Central Texas and are awaiting extradition to Nueces County, investigators said.

Stafford, 29, had an active warrant for murder issued on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Martinez, 22, had an active warrant for failure to report a felony.

The suspect were wanted in connection to a murder in Corpus Christi on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ayers for a shooting and found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477).

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Troy Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division worked together to locate the suspects.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing. Henderson County authorities...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in search for missing teens
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’

Latest News

Leaders in Tyler and East Texas mental health workers turned out in support of Cenikor’s annual...
Addiction Recovery Luncheon 9.28
Dental Hygienist
Pandemic perpetuates dental staffing shortages in East Texas
Dental Hygienist
Dental Hygienist
Texas 42 Widening Project
Texas 42 Widening Project
TJC Firefighter Academy
TJC Firefighter Academy At Tyler ISD