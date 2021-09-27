Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop down into the low 60s area wide, the mornings of 40s and 50s are done with for now. Patchy fog possible tomorrow morning, and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Monday highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, a degree or two warmer than they were today/Sunday. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower in Deep East Texas for Monday, starting in the mid-morning and lasting into the evening. Our rain chances improve significantly by Wednesday, with chances at 60%, maybe greater as we closer to the mid-week. We’ll keep 60% for both Wednesday and Thursday and start to drop things down on Friday.

When it is all said and done, Monday-Friday rain totals could be up to 1.25″ in some spots. As we’ve been mentioning through the weekend, there are some indications we could see some showers next weekend, but I am still leaving that out of the forecast for now as I don’t have enough confidence in seeing anything for next weekend. As far as temperatures go, we’ll be a few degrees above normal for the next two day, in the upper 80s/low 90s, by Wednesday, highs will be back around normal, in the mid 80s. Have a great evening and great start to your work week!

