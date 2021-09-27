East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop down into the low 60s area wide, the mornings of 40s and 50s are done with for now. Patchy fog possible tomorrow morning, and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Monday highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, a degree or two warmer than they were today/Sunday. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower in Deep East Texas for Monday, starting in the mid-morning and lasting into the evening. Our rain chances improve significantly by Wednesday, with chances at 60%, maybe greater as we closer to the mid-week. We’ll keep 60% for both Wednesday and Thursday and start to drop things down on Friday.

When it is all said and done, Monday-Friday rain totals could be up to 1.25″ in some spots. As we’ve been mentioning through the weekend, there are some indications we could see some showers next weekend, but I am still leaving that out of the forecast for now as I don’t have enough confidence in seeing anything for next weekend. As far as temperatures go, we’ll be a few degrees above normal for the next two day, in the upper 80s/low 90s, by Wednesday, highs will be back around normal, in the mid 80s. Have a great evening and great start to your work week!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
Escaped Harrison County inmate captured
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Tyler police investigating alcohol-involved Friday morning fatal crash

Latest News

Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 9-26-21
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-26-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-26-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 9-25-21
Saturday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips