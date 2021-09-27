East Texas Now Business Break
State of Texas opens COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Waco

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Waco that will provide free treatment at no cost to patients.

The infusion center will begin accepting patients on Tuesday and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.

The McLennan County, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas State Technical College, the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, and the City of Waco are partnering with the state.

“Thank you to our partners in Waco and McLennan County for working with the State of Texas to launch this infusion center,” said Governor Abbott. “This facility will expand access to this free and effective treatment for Central Texans who test positive for COVID-19.”

“We are grateful to the State and our community partners for bringing this invaluable weapon in our fight against COVID-19 to our community,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

To find the antibody infusion center closest to you, visit meds.tdem.texas.gov.

The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral.

