Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 35-year old woman from Rusk was killed Friday night after losing control of her vehicle on a curve in Cherokee County.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 9:38 p.m, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on US-69 approximately four miles south of the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County.

The driver of a Mazda M3S was traveling southbound on US-69 at an unsafe speed as it entered a left-hand curve in the road, stated the investigator’s preliminary report.

The report stated that the vehicle went off the roadway to the west where it struck several trees.

Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated that she was unrestrained at the time of the accident.

