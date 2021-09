Red Zone week 6 schedule

Week 6

Thursday Sept. 30

2A

Union Grove vs Linden Kildare @ Linden Kildare, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville vs Detroit @ Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct. 1

6A

Tyler Legacy vs Dallas Skyline @ Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

5A

Lufkin vs New Caney @ New Caney, 7 p.m.

Wylie East vs Longview @ Longview, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler - BYE

Pine Tree vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville vs Marshall @ Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Texas High vs Hallsville @ Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse vs Mount Pleasant @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Sulphur Springs - BYE

4A

Pleasant Grove vs Carthage @ Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

Jasper vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ LCM, 7:00 p.m.

Center - BYE

Rusk - BYE

Livingston - BYE

Henderson vs Athens @ Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro vs Canton @ Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill - BYE

Pittsburg - BYE

Wills Point - BYE

Kilgore - BYE

Mabank vs Palestine @ Palestine, 7:30 pm.

Chapel Hill vs Lindale @ Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard vs Van Alstyne @ Van Alstyne, 7 p.m.

Van vs Liberty-Eylau @ Liberty-Eylau, 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer - BYE

3A

Commerce vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Emory Rains vs Pottsboro @ Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Howe vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

New Boston vs Gladewater @ Gladewater, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs Sabine @ Sabine, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson vs White Oak @ White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola vs Bonham @ Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

Diboll vs Huntington @ Huntington, 7 p.m.

Crockett vs Elkhart @ Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood - BYE

Coldspring vs Trinity @ Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Rusk - BYE

Tatum - BYE

Eustace - BYE

Malakoff -BYE

Kirbyville vs Woodville @ Woodville, 7:30 p.m.

Blooming Grove vs Edgewood @ Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.

Arp vs Troup @ Troup, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony vs Grand Saline @ Grand Saline, 7:30 p.m.

Harleton vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs vs Ore City @ Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Corrigan - BYE

Kountze vs Hemphill @ Hemphill, 7 p.m.

Anderson-Shiro vs Newton @ Newton, 7 p.m.

Winona vs Quitman @ Quitman, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Pewitt vs Hooks @ Hooks, 7:30 p.m.

Daingerfield - BYE

Waskom - BYE

Queen City vs New Diana @ New Diana, 7:30 p.m.

2A

Woodlands Christian vs San Augustine @ San Augustine, 7 p.m.

Normangee vs Groveton @ Groveton, 7 p.m.

Honey Grove vs Como-Pickton @ Como Pickton, 7:30 p.m.

Alba Golden vs Celeste @ Celeste, 7:30 p.m.

Frankston - BYE

Cayuga - BYE

Hawkins vs Beckville @ Beckville, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle vs Big Sandy @ Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

Lovelady - BYE

Cushing vs Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

West Sabine vs Overton @ Overton, 7 p.m.

Joaquin - BYE

Timpson - BYE

Alto vs Grapeland @ Grapeland, 7 p.m.

Garrison - BYE

1A

Tyler HEAT vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale, 7:30 p.m.

Union Hill vs Saint Jo @ Saint Jo, 7:30 p.m.

Leverett’s Chapel vs Oakwood @ Oakwood, 7:30 p.m.

Apple Springs vs King’s Academy @ King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Chester vs Houston Mount Carmel @ Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

Private Schools

Brownsboro vs Brook Hill @ Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Grace vs Beaumont Kelly @ Beaumont Kelly, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs Dallas Shelton School @ Shelton School, 7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 2

2A

Colmesneil vs Tenaha @ Tenaha, 6 p.m.

Private School

All Saints vs Arlington Grace Prep @ Arlington Grace, 1:30 p.m.

