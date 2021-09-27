East Texas Now Business Break
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity receives $350 thousand grant for home repairs

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(WTOK)
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For the past five years, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity has partnered with USDA to improve living conditions for people living in rural areas.

The USDA recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity to help those in need of repairs and improvements to make their homes safer.

LaJuan Gordon, CEO of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity says anyone living in their area other than those living in the city limits of Longview or Marshall may qualify for the assistance. She says the grant will allow them to make critical repairs to anything that threatens the health and safety of homeowners.

Gordon listed examples such as faulty wiring, a trip hazard, plumbing issues, roofs, and floors.

“Individuals who are able to age in place at home remain healthier and more vibrant and have better quality of lives throughout their golden years,” Gordon said. “However, the difficulty with that comes when whether it is for financial or physical reasons an individual can no longer maintain the home that they love and have lived in for so long, then that home becomes a hazard to them, that is where Habitat steps in and we are able to come in, correct those health hazards and help that individual regain not just health and remain safer, but also some dignity within their home.”

To apply for an application, you can call 903-236-0900 or head to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s offices at 905 McCann Road in Longview or in Marshall at 401 South Alamo.

