Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a low chance for an isolated shower in Deep East Texas as well. Overnight temperatures dropping down into the low 70s, partly cloudy skies, and morning fog possible. Our rain chances improve for all of East Texas tomorrow, up to a 30%, and highs again in the upper 80s/low 90s for Tuesday. By Wednesday, bigger changes arrive. Rain chances are up to a 60% Wednesday through Friday, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s for that same period. It is looking like anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half will be possible, and we need the rain! Abnormally Dry conditions and Burn Bans are back in East Texas because of our lack of recent rainfall.

If you were following along over the weekend, I mentioned the possibility of seeing rain next weekend, but I opted to keep it out of the forecast, we are now putting a low rain chance in the forecast for next weekend. I think most of us will stay dry, but some of our fringe counties could see some showers so we’ll keep the low chance for now. Outside of East Texas, we watching Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic and two areas of concern of the west coast of Africa. At this time, Sam will have no impact to East Texas and it is too early to say about the other two areas. Stay tuned for more, have a great Monday!

