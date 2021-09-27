Lufkin church receives new, community-funded roof

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - Mount Olive Baptist Church in Lufkin has a new roof thanks to the combined generosity of five other area churches.

Built in 1887, Mount Olive Baptist Church recently had suffered damage due to events such as this year’s severe winter storm.

“The ice storm started the large exposure of water and they started getting water in, a lot of water in cause it rained a lot in the early part of the year and they lost a lot of rooms,” said Robert Jones, pastor of Moscow Baptist Church.

Mount Olive Baptist Church reached out to Moscow Baptist church who decided to help. Moscow Baptist Church connected with four other churches: Chestnut Drive Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church, Barnum Baptist Church, and Providence Baptist Church on Mount Olive’s behalf. All together, the five churches raised $12,000 to build a new roof for Mount Olive Baptist Church.

“God opened the door through these churches that I spoke of and through funds that have come in directly to the church, there’s money for them not only to get the roof done but there’s money for them to get the inside fixed as well,” Jones said.

Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church Archie Overshine said he is extremely grateful.

“I was with great joy and compassion because when God called me to this place I was excited. But when I saw the damage that was caused to this church I had the desire to make repairs” Overshine said.

Overshine said the extra money for interior repairs will go toward the church’s offices, Sunday school, and possibly a seminary.

“Well it shows to me that there is still love not only in this community but throughout the whole world,” Overshine said.

Jones said the group effort to start obtaining funds began in July, and with the help of volunteers in the community, they expect the roof to be completed by next week.

