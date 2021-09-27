Jacksonville, Marshall battle in Red Zone Game of the Week for top spot in 9-5A DII
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Indians will travel to the Marshall Mavericks on Friday where the winner will be at the top of the 9-5A DII standings.
Both teams enter the game with a win in the opening week of 9-5A DII play. Also sitting at 1-0 in district play is Texas High and Nacogdoches. Texas High will play at Hallsville. Nacogdoches will host Pine Tree.
Last week, Marshall beat Pine Tree 17-10 to push their record to 2-2 overall. Jacksonville’s first win of the season came last week against Hallsville with a 49-20 victory.
In last year’s meeting, Marshall beat Jacksonville 36-21.
Kickoff in Marshall is set for 7:30 p.m.
