Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge

Daniel Crawford
Daniel Crawford(Source: Smith Co. Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The former Tyler Legacy principal, Daniel Crawford, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge and will receive no jail time.

Crawford appeared in Judge Jackson’s court Monday morning accepting a three-year deferred adjudication sentence, according to Smith County DA Jacob Putman.

Daniel Crawford and his wife were at their home when police and EMS were called June 2 at 11:48 p.m. The arrest affidavit states that officers arrived to find Crawford bleeding from a large cut on his head, and they said they saw a pool of blood on the floor.

The affidavit said Crawford and his wife, who were both “highly intoxicated,” had been in an argument. His wife, an assistant principal within Tyler ISD, and he both denied knowing how Crawford became injured.

The affidavit states that while officers were investigating his injury, they saw a baggie of white powder next to the kitchen sink, and the powder tested as being cocaine.

Previous: Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived

