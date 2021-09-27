Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next several days, we should see plenty of moisture moving over East Texas. Upper-Level moisture will be moving in from the southwest and surface moisture coming into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, so rain chances are going to slowly increase over the next few days. Best rain chances this week appear to be on Wednesday, Thursday, and again on Friday. A few inches of rain are possible during this time. We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but isolated thunderstorms will be possible within the precipitation that does move into the area. Temperatures will begin to cool down due to increased cloud cover and rain over the area. This is the kind of rain we need in East Texas. Hopefully come good, steady rainfall over our dry ground. Keep your fingers crossed. We need the rain around here. September has been very dry and most of August was as well. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.