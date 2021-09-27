East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next several days, we should see plenty of moisture moving over East Texas. Upper-Level moisture will be moving in from the southwest and surface moisture coming into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, so rain chances are going to slowly increase over the next few days. Best rain chances this week appear to be on Wednesday, Thursday, and again on Friday. A few inches of rain are possible during this time. We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but isolated thunderstorms will be possible within the precipitation that does move into the area. Temperatures will begin to cool down due to increased cloud cover and rain over the area. This is the kind of rain we need in East Texas. Hopefully come good, steady rainfall over our dry ground. Keep your fingers crossed. We need the rain around here. September has been very dry and most of August was as well. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Katie Dowell competes as Mrs. Houston County and is crowned
East Texan crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash

Latest News

Rain Chances Increasing as the week progresses.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-27-21
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-27-21
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-27-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips