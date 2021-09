RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A burn ban has been issued for Rusk County.

Rusk County Judge Joel Hale made the declaration on Monday, September 27. The ban will be in effect for at least the next seven days.

A decision will be made at the next meeting of the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court whether to extend the ban or allow it to expire.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.