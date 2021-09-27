Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man will start a life sentence in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a 77-year-old man.

Brentavian Keshawn Henderson, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and aggravated assault Monday in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. Henderson accepted a 40-year sentence on the second charge, which will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Henderson was arrested in Feb. 2019 after Roy Bowins was found dead in a shed on his property. Henderson had killed Bowins while stealing a car and two televisions from his home.

Henderson was indicted on a capital murder charge. Russell accepted the agreement for Henderson to plead to the lesser charge.

