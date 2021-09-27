East Texas Now Business Break
Brownsboro police seek public’s help in search for missing teen

Ahraeya Olvera has been reported missing. She was last seen near her apartment complex in...
Ahraeya Olvera has been reported missing. She was last seen near her apartment complex in Brownsboro.(Courtesy photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Brownsboro Police Department is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a local teen declared missing.

Ahraeya Olvera was last seen Abington Hills Apartments in Brownsboro but was believed to be heading to the Lake Palestine area, including Twin Oaks, Forest Grove or Cherokee Estates, police said.

Ahraeya is described as 5′3″ in height, weighs 130 pounds and has bright red hair.

She was last seen with a girl named Lilly Calvary and boy named Starling.

Should you see Ahraeya or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Henderson County Sheriff Office at 903-675-5128 or the Brownsboro Police Department at 903-852-6761.

