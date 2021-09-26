TXDOT announces pedestrian safety campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a pedestrian and bicycling safety campaign this week.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe, Drive Smart” campaign comes after a dramatic increase in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in 2020. Pedestrian deaths account for 20 percent of all traffic fatalities, according to a news release.

The “Be Safe, Drive Smart” campaign hopes to reduce injuries and fatalities on Texas roadways by asking drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and watch out for one another and to remind Texans of the laws for safe driving, walking and biking.

Last year, over 800 people died in pedestrian and bicycle-related crashes, and pedestrian fatalities have increased 5 percent since 2016.

Texans can expect to see campaign messages across TV, billboards, gas pumps, buses, social media and more. The campaign is part of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader effort encouraging drivers to make safer choices behind the wheel.

