Old Gaston School gym destroyed in early Sunday fire

Emergency crews battle a fire at the old Gaston School in Henderson early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews battle a fire at the old Gaston School in Henderson early Sunday morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The gymnasium building at the old Gaston School in Henderson was destroyed by a fire that started early Sunday morning.

According to Patrick Dooley, deputy emergency management coordinator for the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, said units were called out at about 2:15 Sunday morning for a structure fire at the Gaston School off State Highway 64.

“Upon arrival, the gym at the back of the building was fully involved,” Dooley said. “Once fire departments got on scene they started making sure that the other exterior buildings were taken care of.”

Emergency crews battle a fire at the old Gaston School in Henderson early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews battle a fire at the old Gaston School in Henderson early Sunday morning.

By the time the fires were fully extinguished around 7 a.m., Dooley said the gymnasium building was a total loss but the other buildings were largely spared of any significant damage. The buildings are under ownership of Church Fellowship International, though Dooley said he does not believe the church currently used the gymnasium.

Dooley said he’s uncertain as to what time the fire began, only that it “looked like it had been going for a little bit.”

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

