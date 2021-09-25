East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise

By KESQ Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - It is flu season and not only are humans being advised to get the flu shot, but also our furry friends to protect them from canine influenza.

Kathryn Carlson, the owner of Village Park Animal Hospital, says dogs can get really sick with canine influenza.

“It actually develops into pneumonia,” she said.

The pneumonia can go undetected and eventually land a dog in the emergency room.

Los Angeles Veterinary Public Health recently reported their largest outbrea of the dog flu at 10 cases.

Because of this, veterinarians across Coachella Valley are seeing more people getting their dogs the flu vaccine.

“The most important thing to know is that there is a vaccine that prevents it,” Carlson said.

Over the last few weeks, Village Park Animal Hospital in La Quinta, Calif. say it has detected three cases already.

The dog flu test usually costs about $200, but Carlson says it is important to detect when a dog has the flu.

“It really is more serious as we start seeing these outbreaks because you can certainly think its something minor like kennel cough and it can be something a lot more complicated,” she said.

If your dog is not immune from the flu yet, it is advised to keep your pet from certain situations.

“One of the ways that they are picking up this flu or any kennel cough situation is being in situations like dog parks or boarding facilities, grooming facilities,” Carlson said. “You do have to be really careful where you take your dog these days.”

If your dog does catch the flu, it should be isolated from other dogs to avoid spread.

“They should be quarantined if your dog was around another dog that had the flu,” Carlson said.

Copyright 2021 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Motorist discovers single-vehicle fatal crash in Upshur County creek
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Tyler police investigating alcohol-involved Friday morning fatal crash
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
2 teens killed in Van Zandt County crash

Latest News

With the return of the East Texas State Fair after a year off due to COVID-19, Future Farmers...
Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair
Foster Care through the pandemic
East Texas Foster Centers say there is a growing need for foster families throughout the pandemic
Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair
Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise