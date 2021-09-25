Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s. Another cool evening, with temperatures in the 70s by 9pm tonight. Overnight, mostly clear skies with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s for some. On Sunday, we’ll see 90s make their return to East Texas with mostly sunny skies.

By Monday, changes arrive. A low rain chance, mainly for Deep East Texas and partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep highs in the low 90s/upper 80s for Monday, but then cool things down for Tuesday. Rain chances up to a 40% for Tuesday, and a 60% for Wednesday. Right now, we are not expected severe weather with any of the showers/thundershowers this week, but we’ll be watching for changes and keep you updated. We’ll keep rain in the forecast through at least Friday of next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s through that period as well, and morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

