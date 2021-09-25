Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear Skies through the night tonight with cool temperatures, but not as cool as they have been over the past several mornings. Looking like the temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Lows staying in the 50s, but more like the upper 50s this weekend. High Temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Well, you didn’t think these cooler temperatures would last through the entire fall season, did you? We cool off a bit next week as more clouds and chances for rain showers and maybe an isolated thundershower enters the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A few over southern counties on Monday and a few area-wide on Friday of next week. Low temperatures for next week should be in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday, then into the middle 80s or the rest of the week. No severe weather expected. Just some rain. Have a great weekend, East Texas.

