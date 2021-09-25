East Texas Now Business Break
Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair

By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a year off last year due to COVID-19, the East Texas State Fair returned to Tyler on Friday.

Along with the rides and fried food, Ag shows are back. The Future Farmers of America are excited to be able to showcase their animals once again. Friday morning newcomer and returning FFA students showcased their cows in the Junior Heifer Show. Livestock exhibitors like Zachery Riggs says being able to showcase the work they put in with their cow is a rewarding experience that will help beyond high school.

“Seeing her from a little calf to becoming this and ultimately a breeding animal is going to be great and I am going to be able to do that after I graduate,” said Riggs.

Other livestock exhibitors like Karleigh Murphy enjoy the level of competition that comes with the East Texas State Fair.

“I really like that the fair is back, it really brings out a lot more people, more competitors. It is just a lot of fun,” said Murphy.

The Junior Heifer Show will start up again Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

