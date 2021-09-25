East Texas Now Business Break
Escaped Harrison County inmate captured

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jail inmate who walked off from a work detail Friday morning has been captured.

According to a report by Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher, Roy Vaughn was captured at 1:30 p.m. Saturday by K-9 units and deputies. Fletcher said Vaughn was arrested on an escape warrant at an address on East End Blvd. in Marshall and will be charged with escape from custody and placed in the county jail’s general population.

Initial reports on Friday said that while Vaughn was being escorted to the trash dumpster, he fled from the area where the trash containers are washed.

According to officials, Vaughn left on foot and ran eastbound on Bowie Street. Vaughn was last seen wearing a dark blue “hospital scrub” style shirt and blue pants.

Online judicial records show Vaughn was booked in July for a charge of aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon. He has also been previously charged with continuous violence against family.

Previous reporting:

Harrison County inmate escapes on foot

