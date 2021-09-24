WATCH: Lane Luckie previews final day of campaigning for Germany’s parliament elections

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV’s Lane Luckie has a look at the final day of campaigning ahead of German’s federal parliament elections on Sunday.

A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's longest-serving elected leader, prepares to leave office after more than 15 years. (KLTV/KTRE)

