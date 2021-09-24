East Texas Now Business Break
WATCH: Lane Luckie previews final day of campaigning for Germany’s parliament elections

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV’s Lane Luckie has a look at the final day of campaigning ahead of German’s federal parliament elections on Sunday.

A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's...
A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's longest-serving elected leader, prepares to leave office after more than 15 years.(KLTV/KTRE)

+ In Their Words: East Texans support stronger ties with Germany

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. Click here for more coverage of the impact this will have on the relationship with one of America’s closest allies.

Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
