East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police investigating alcohol-involved Friday morning fatal crash

Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter following a fatal crash early Friday morning.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in jail after his involvement in a fatal crash early Friday morning.

According to a report by the Tyler Police Department, at around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive on report of a traffic crash. An investigation into the crash determined that a black Dodge Charger driven by Christopher Hardy Jr., 27, of Tyler, was travelling on Planation Dr. when he struck a parked vehicle at this intersection.

A passenger in the Dodge Charger, identified as Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler, was killed in the crash. Hardy was transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler with minor injuries.

The report states that police found evidence that Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash, after which detectives obtained a warrant on Hardy for Intoxicated manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony, with a bond of $300,000. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens killed in Van Zandt County crash
The Longview Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that they were at the scene of a working...
Fire damages clubhouse at Oak Forest Country Club
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22 of Dallas
Suspect in 2021 Marshall shootings booked into jail
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Marshall police seek help identifying driver from alleged hit and run crash
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Motorist discovers single-vehicle fatal crash in Upshur County creek
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
WebXtra: Upshur fatal discovery
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
Harrison County inmate escapes on foot