Tyler police investigating alcohol-involved Friday morning fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in jail after his involvement in a fatal crash early Friday morning.

According to a report by the Tyler Police Department, at around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive on report of a traffic crash. An investigation into the crash determined that a black Dodge Charger driven by Christopher Hardy Jr., 27, of Tyler, was travelling on Planation Dr. when he struck a parked vehicle at this intersection.

A passenger in the Dodge Charger, identified as Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler, was killed in the crash. Hardy was transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler with minor injuries.

The report states that police found evidence that Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash, after which detectives obtained a warrant on Hardy for Intoxicated manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony, with a bond of $300,000. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail.

