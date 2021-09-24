East Texas Now Business Break
Nuclear waste in Andrews a rare common ground between Democrats and Republicans

Waste Control Specialists in Andrews, Texas.
Waste Control Specialists in Andrews, Texas.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Andrews County as a storage site for the nation’s high-level nuclear waste.

The only problem?

The move has received heavy pushback from just about everyone in Texas.

A law to ban the storage of nuclear waste in Texas passed the State Legislature earlier this month in a near-unanimous vote in both houses.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas filed a lawsuit against the NRC for violating the law. That lawsuit has broad support from leaders in both parties.

“They have a problem, and nobody seems to know how to solve it. Now, why on earth would we make their problem, our problem? No! It’s just a bad answer. We do need to solve the long-term storage problem, but why did we make it ours in the first instance? Bad policy. Don’t bring that crap here,” said Mike Collier, a Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Texas.

In a previous interview with CBS7, State Representative Brooks Landgraf hinted the state was ready to defend itself in the event the federal government decides to move forward with the storage facility.

“If the federal government wants to sidestep the ban that we now have in place in Texas against high-level radioactive waste, we’re going to make it very difficult for them to do so,” said Rep. Brooks Landgraf.

The lawsuit asks for the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the license issued for the construction of the high-level nuclear waste facility.

