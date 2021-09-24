Motorist discovers single-vehicle fatal crash in Upshur County creek

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Gladewater are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in a wrecked car off the north side of Highway 80.

A spokesperson for the Gladewater Police Department said it appeared the vehicle ran off of the roadway and rolled into a creek about 50 feet into the woods off of Highway 80.

Police only identified the victim as a 48-year-old woman. Authorities sent the woman’s body to Tyler for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.