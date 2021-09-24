East Texas Now Business Break
Motorist discovers single-vehicle fatal crash in Upshur County creek

Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased woman was found inside the vehicle.
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased woman was found inside the vehicle.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Gladewater are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in a wrecked car off the north side of Highway 80.

A spokesperson for the Gladewater Police Department said it appeared the vehicle ran off of the roadway and rolled into a creek about 50 feet into the woods off of Highway 80.

Police only identified the victim as a 48-year-old woman. Authorities sent the woman’s body to Tyler for an autopsy.

