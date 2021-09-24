Marshall police seek help identifying driver from alleged hit and run crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck allegedly responsible for a hit-and-run that injured two people and their dog.

Marshall police report on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at approximately 9:40 p.m. receiving multiple calls regarding two people seriously injured near the intersection of Sun Place and Five Notch Road.

The initial investigation revealed the two victims and their dog had been hit from behind by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Five Notch.

The vehicle was described as light-colored, was determined to be a Dodge truck, with a year model of early 2000′s – mid-2010′s. The pickup will likely have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper on the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Marshall Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver. We encourage any witnesses that may have additional information to please contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.