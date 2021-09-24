Harrison County inmate escapes on foot

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is on the run Friday morning after escaping an inmate work program that’s part of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, they are seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn, a 33-year-old black male. Vaughn is 6′1″ and weighs 175 lbs.

Vaughn is an inmate worker that walked off from an assignment in the main jail at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, stated the report.

Officials said while Vaughn was being escorted to the trash dumpster, he fled from the area where the trash containers are washed.

According to officials, Vaughn left on foot and ran eastbound on Bowie Street. Vaughn was last seen wearing a dark blue “hospital scrub” style shirt and blue pants.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you have any information call 911.

