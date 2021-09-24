East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Highs in the mid 80s today. Perfect weather tonight for football

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live...We’ve made it to Friday! Perfect weather for us today, mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 80s. For kickoff tonight, temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds generally calm this evening but may gust up to 5 mph out of the south-southeast. Overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s, and Saturday highs in the upper 80s. Similar conditions for Sunday, but changes arrive on Monday. Some of us will likely see highs in the low 90s before we cool back down into the 80s for Tuesday. Very low rain chances in the forecast for Monday, moderate for both Tuesday and Wednesday, low for Thursday. Right now, it looks like anywhere from no rain at all to half an inch will be possible, let’s hope we can see those totals go up a bit. Abnormally Dry drought conditions continue to build in East Texas this week. As of this morning, two Brun Bans remain in effect. One for Henderson County, the other for Houston County. Have a great Friday!

