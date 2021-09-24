Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The weather for the RED ZONE this evening is expected to be spectacular. Cooling nicely through the evening hours...not much wind and mostly clear skies. Looking like the temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Lows staying in the 50s, but more like the upper 50s this weekend. High Temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Well, you didn’t think these cooler temperatures would last through the entire fall season, did you? We cool off a bit next week as more clouds and chances for rain showers enter the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A few over southern counties on Monday and a few area-wide on Friday of next week. Low temperatures for next week should be in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday, then into the middle 80s or the rest of the week. No severe weather expected. Just some rain. Have a great weekend, East Texas.

