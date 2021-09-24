East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations show slight decrease for Deep East Texas

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas once again saw a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Thursday, 151 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area. That is a decrease of five patients from Wednesday, and the lowest number since August 20.

Additionally, DSHS reported that four ICU beds were available in Area H, down one from the previous day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens killed in Van Zandt County crash
The Longview Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that they were at the scene of a working...
Fire damages clubhouse at Oak Forest Country Club
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22 of Dallas
Suspect in 2021 Marshall shootings booked into jail
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Joshua Black
Former Smith County constable waives right to appeal, remaining charges dismissed
Trauma Service Area G
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease for Tyler/Longview area
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Tyler police investigating alcohol-involved Friday morning fatal crash
Marshall police seek help identifying driver from alleged hit and run crash