COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease for Tyler/Longview area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler/Longview area saw a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Thursday 702 people were hospitalized in Trauma Service Area G with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 21 patients from Wednesday, and the lowest the hospitalization number has been since August 24.

Additionally, DSHS reported that there were 11 ICU beds available in Area G, three more than the previous day.

