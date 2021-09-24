A Better East Texas: Border crisis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Once again, the U.S. is faced with an assault by immigrants crossing illegally through our southern border, specifically the border between Mexico and Texas.

Thousands of Haitians have ended up in southern Texas as images showing these migrant groups in camp-like settings that look like something from other parts of the world. It is hard to see it right here in Texas.

Many of these people were already in Central and South America because they were displaced by the hurricane in Haiti, so many were already relatively close. But the immigration system and the border security are obviously overwhelmed and that is very concerning.

Images of border agents on horseback are hard to see but, in their defense, these agents are outnumbered 10 to one, even 20 to one or more. It is an uncontrollable environment.

The Biden administration is increasing flights of immigrants back to Haiti, but it is a losing formula. It also appears that some will remain in the U.S. These people are here and, sadly, we have to deal with them.

The Biden administration seems committed to trying to minimize this situation and that is wrong as well. The approach seems to be, don’t talk about it and it isn’t happening. This is not leadership, and it shows a lack of a plan on our country’s part. This is just the latest in a much larger problem that needs a solution now – one that is humane but is also protective of America – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.