East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 men indicted in connection with Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha...
Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha Brown, of Katy.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two indictments have been handed down in the death of 46-year-old Tylsha Brown on June 25. Brown was shot inside a Tyler restaurant when gunfire broke out in the parking lot.

Jaderick Reterrion Willis, 22, was indicted on Sept. 9 for first degree felony murder in the case. The indictment was handed down by Judge Reeve Jackson.

Also on Sept. 9 Dycorrian Lofton, 23, had originally been charged with murder, but he has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Judge Jackson’s court.

Brown was inside a daiquiri shop on Troup Highway in Tyler celebrating her birthday when shooting broke out in the parking lot. She was killed when at least one of the bullets struck her. According to those at the scene, people inside the shop administered CPR but she was unable to be revived.

Related stories:

Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects

Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects

Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant

‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting

‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities

Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Motorist discovers single-vehicle fatal crash in Upshur County creek
2 teens killed in Van Zandt County crash
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
The Longview Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that they were at the scene of a working...
Fire damages clubhouse at Oak Forest Country Club
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
Harrison County inmate escapes on foot

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Dr. Ed discusses booster shots, other respiratory infections, antibody infusion
Lola
ETN: Pets Fur People 1-115 - VOD - clipped version