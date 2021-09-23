East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: ‘Power to the Patients’ mural makes mark on Downtown Tyler

The Power to the Patients campaign mural can be seen on the side of Rudy's Barber Shop in...
The Power to the Patients campaign mural can be seen on the side of Rudy's Barber Shop in Downtown Tyler.(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A national patient awareness campaign has made its mark on the side of a Downtown Tyler building.

The mural can be viewed at 407 North Spring Street, home of Rudy’s Barber Shop. It is a “Power to the Patients” mural designed to bring awareness and transparency to combat the hidden prices of healthcare services, according to the organization’s website.

The work was done by a local artist named Gemini, who is involved in the cause, we are told by building co-owner Rudy Viramontes.

Viramontes said he “has had other murals painted on his building and is not sure how long this one will be up.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree

Latest News

Wednesday Tyler City Council approved a $341,800 project to improve traffic signals and...
City of Tyler to invest $342K into traffic signals, intersection improvements
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 22,940 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Power to the Patients
WebXtra: Power to the Patients