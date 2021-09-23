WebXtra: ‘Power to the Patients’ mural makes mark on Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A national patient awareness campaign has made its mark on the side of a Downtown Tyler building.

The mural can be viewed at 407 North Spring Street, home of Rudy’s Barber Shop. It is a “Power to the Patients” mural designed to bring awareness and transparency to combat the hidden prices of healthcare services, according to the organization’s website.

The work was done by a local artist named Gemini, who is involved in the cause, we are told by building co-owner Rudy Viramontes.

Viramontes said he “has had other murals painted on his building and is not sure how long this one will be up.”

