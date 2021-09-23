Waco toddler, 2, found gun in backpack and shot himself in the head, police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Thursday identified Derrick Pipkins, 21, as the man charged with tampering with physical evidence after a two-year-old boy found a gun in a backpack and shot himself in the head.

Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday September 22, police officers were dispatched to the University Club Apartments located at 1725 N Martin Luther King Boulevard to investigate a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located a 2-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics immediately transported the boy to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital where he later died.

While at the scene, investigators learned the boy found a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member.

At this point in the investigation, police believe the boy may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it.

After the shooting, the owner of the firearm took the weapon and fled the scene. That person later returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

Police only described the owner of the gun as a “21-year-old suspect” charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The victim has not been identified by police. No further information is available at this time.

