Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A fantastic start to Fall for us, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s! This will be a copy and paste forecast into the weekend with mostly sunny skies sticking around and highs in the 80s. We’ll start our mornings off with temps generally in the 50s, but some spots in the 40s. With the arrival of Fall and that first front earlier this week, drier air also is in East Texas. We won’t see an update to the Drought Monitor until 7:30 this morning, but some parts of the region are in Abnormally Dry conditions as of last week’s. In addition to the drought conditions, we do have two Burn Bans in East Texas, for Henderson and Houston counties. All that said, right now is not the time to do any outdoor burning as conditions are favorable for wildfire spread.

After the weekend, we are watching for changes, mainly with sky conditions and rain chances. Partly cloudy skies return by next Monday, with low rain chances as well. Those low rain chances stick around into Wednesday, which by that time we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies. I suspect we’ll keep rain in the forecast beyond Wednesday as well, but right now it looks like our best chances next week will be in the 30-40% range, at least as of right now.

